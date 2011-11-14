版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 14日 星期一 16:39 BJT

SMFG says has invited to Olympus meeting on Nov. 16

TOKYO Nov 14 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group on Monday said it had been invited to a Nov. 16 meeting with scandal-hit Olympus.

The bank said it expected to talk to Olympus about various issues at the meet and that it would consider necessary support for Olympus after examining a report by an independent committee set up by the troubled camera maker.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Joseph Radford)

