UPDATE 1-SMIC names new CEO, challenges ahead

* SMIC names Chiu Tzu-yin as new CEO
* Chiu worked for Taiwan's TSMC, China's Hua Hong
* Faces challenges of a global foundry slowdown
HONG KONG, Aug 5 China's Semiconductor
Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) , the
world's No.4 global contract chipmaker, has appointed a new CEO
in a management shakeup that comes at a time when the global
foundry business is slowing.
Shanghai-based SMIC named Chiu Tzu-yin, a chip industry
veteran that has worked for TSMC and China's Hua Hong
Semiconductor, as chief executive officer with effect from
Friday, it said in a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
"I don't think challenges will change because a new guy has
come on board. As far as turnaround is concerned, right now
you're looking at a slowdown in the foundry industry," said CLSA
analyst Vaibhav Dhasmana.
"That in perspective, makes the job even more challenging."
Columbia- and Berkeley-educated Chiu, who holds 10
technology patents, has been with the semiconductor industry for
over 27 years, SMIC said.
Over the past month, SMIC, founded by Taiwan-born Richard
Chang in 2000, announced a series of management changes,
including shareholders voting its chief executive off the board,
following the death of chairman Jiang Shangzhou.
China's chipmakers, including SMIC and Grace Semiconductor,
have lagged leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
, United Microelectronics Corp
and Global Foundries in technology and sales.
SMIC made the announcement after the Hong Kong market
closed. Its shares ended down 6.52 percent to hit the lowest
finish since November 2009 as stock markets in the region fell
sharply due to worries over the U.S. and European economies.
