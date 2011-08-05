UPDATE 1-SMIC names new CEO, challenges ahead

* SMIC names Chiu Tzu-yin as new CEO

* Chiu worked for Taiwan's TSMC, China's Hua Hong

* Faces challenges of a global foundry slowdown (Adds details, quotes)

HONG KONG, Aug 5 China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) , the world's No.4 global contract chipmaker, has appointed a new CEO in a management shakeup that comes at a time when the global foundry business is slowing.

Shanghai-based SMIC named Chiu Tzu-yin, a chip industry veteran that has worked for TSMC and China's Hua Hong Semiconductor, as chief executive officer with effect from Friday, it said in a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

"I don't think challenges will change because a new guy has come on board. As far as turnaround is concerned, right now you're looking at a slowdown in the foundry industry," said CLSA analyst Vaibhav Dhasmana.

"That in perspective, makes the job even more challenging."

Columbia- and Berkeley-educated Chiu, who holds 10 technology patents, has been with the semiconductor industry for over 27 years, SMIC said.

Over the past month, SMIC, founded by Taiwan-born Richard Chang in 2000, announced a series of management changes, including shareholders voting its chief executive off the board, following the death of chairman Jiang Shangzhou.

China's chipmakers, including SMIC and Grace Semiconductor, have lagged leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , United Microelectronics Corp and Global Foundries in technology and sales.

SMIC made the announcement after the Hong Kong market closed. Its shares ended down 6.52 percent to hit the lowest finish since November 2009 as stock markets in the region fell sharply due to worries over the U.S. and European economies.

(Reporting by Kelvin Soh and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)