UPDATE 1-Citigroup says cautious on US small-, mid-cap cos

* Cuts tech sector to "market weight" from "overweight"
* Lifts small-, mid-cap healthcare, utilities to
"overweight"
* Raises small-, mid-cap consumer staples to "market weight"
* Adds Convergys, Amarin, Great Plains Energy to focus list
* Removes ExlService from focus list
May 22 Citigroup said it has a cautious view on
the U.S. small-and mid-cap companies on concerns over earnings
pressure in the second half amid the euro zone crisis and the
political uncertainty in the United States.
Analyst Scott Chronert downgraded the small and mid-cap
technology sector to "market weight", saying expectations for
margin improvement for the group may be tough to meet even as
valuations remain attractive.
Chronert upgraded the health care and utilities sectors to
"overweight" on valuation.
The consumer staples sector was upgraded to "market weight"
from "underweight" by the analyst, who noted that positive
earnings estimate revisions have been on the rise for these
companies.
He maintained his "market weight" rating on consumer
discretionary, industrials, materials, and telecom sectors, and
an "underweight" on financials.
The analyst added business process outsourcing provider
Convergys Corp, biopharmaceutical company Amarin Corp
and Great Plains Energy Co to his focus list,
while removing ExlService Holdings Inc.
The S&P MidCap 400 index closed at 925.63 points,
while the Russell 2000 closed at 764.64 points on Monday.