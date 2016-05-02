Starboard's Smith says Yahoo board 'welcoming' since his arrival

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
LOS ANGELES May 2 Yahoo Inc's management team and directors have been welcoming to Starboard Value LP Chief Executive Jeffrey Smith since he joined the company's board, he said on Monday.
Smith, who was speaking on a panel at the Milken Institute Global Conference here, said Yahoo's board and management team have been "terrific" and "welcoming" to him.
The founder of the activist hedge fund is coming off a major agreement struck with Yahoo last week, in a deal in which Smith and three associates joined the Internet company's board of directors after a contentious battle that nearly went to a shareholder vote.

* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.