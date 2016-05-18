Smith & Nephew to sell gynaecology unit to Medtronic for $350 mln

May 18 Smith & Nephew Plc , Europe's biggest maker of artificial knees and hips, said it would sell its gynaecology unit to medical device maker Medtronic Plc for $350 million.

The company also announced a $300 million share buyback program following the transaction.

The deal is expected to reduce adjusted earnings per share by less than 1 cent in 2016 and be neutral in 2017, Smith & Nephew said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)