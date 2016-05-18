UPDATE 1-Smith & Nephew to sell gynaecology unit to Medtronic

MOVES-Pension Infrastructure Platform, Willis Towers Watson, BlueBay Asset
Jan 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
May 18 Smith & Nephew Plc, Europe's biggest maker of artificial knees and hips, said it would sell its gynaecology unit to medical device maker Medtronic Plc for $350 million.
The proceeds would be returned to shareholders through a $300-million share buyback, Smith & Nephew said on Wednesday.
The unit, which primarily comprises a system for uterine surgery, generated $56 million in revenue in 2015, slightly more than 1 percent of the company's total revenue.
The deal is expected to reduce adjusted earnings per share by less than 1 cent in 2016 and be neutral in 2017, Smith & Nephew said.
The Smith & Nephew deal follows Medtronic's investment in Mazor Robotics Ltd announced earlier in the day. The company plans to buy up to 15 percent in the Israel-based surgical robotic guidance maker.
Shares in Smith and Nephew were down 1 percent at 1139 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 1228 GMT. Medtronic's shares were unchanged in trading before the bell. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Jan 18 The foundation created by billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda plans to sell 60 million Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc donated by Warren Buffett, reflecting the fellow billionaire's desire that proceeds be spent on charitable works.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank further as investors reconsidered how many of President-elect Trump's economic policies will be enacted in the coming months, J.P. Morgan said on Wednesday.