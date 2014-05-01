Smith & Nephew's first-quarter trading profit dips

LONDON May 1 Smith & Nephew, Europe's
largest maker of artificial joints, posted a 5 percent drop in
underlying trading profit on Thursday, after some U.S. patients
pulled their procedures into the previous quarter.
The company posted trading profit of $229 million on revenue
of $1.07 billion, up 1 percent on an underlying basis, both
narrowly missing average analyst forecasts.
Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon said the group remained
confident in its 2014 outlook as it roll-outs new products and
sees an increasing contribution from acquisitions.
Smith & Nephew faces a stronger competitor in Zimmer
Holdings Inc, which agreed to buy rival Biomet Inc
last week for more than $13 billion.
The deal makes it the second-ranking orthopaedics company
behind Johnson & Johnson. Smith & Nephew will be fourth,
trailing Stryker.
Analysts said consolidation in the $45 billion global
orthopaedics market had been a long time coming.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)