China weighs on Smith & Nephew revenue in first quarter

LONDON May 5 Smith & Nephew, Europe's
biggest maker of artificial knees and hips, reported a slightly
worse-than-expected 3 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on
Thursday, as weakness in China and the oil-rich Gulf states
offset good U.S. demand.
A strong dollar was also a drag and reported revenue of
$1.14 billion fell short of the $1.16 billion forecast by
analysts, as compiled by Thomson Reuters. Growth on an
underlying basis was 4 percent, after stripping out currencies
and recent acquisitions.
The medical devices group said it continued to expect good
underlying growth in 2016 overall as it benefited from
investments in existing businesses and acquisitions.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)