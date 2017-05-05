Smith & Nephew says M&A 'not at top of agenda' at the moment

BRIEF-Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision - spokesperson
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
LONDON May 5 The chief executive of Smith & Nephew said on Friday that M&A was not at the top of his agenda, as the focus was on driving growth at the artificial knee and hip maker.
A report in the Financial Times in March said Wright Medical , a U.S. company that specialise in surgical implants for extremities like feet and ankles, could be a takeover target for the British company.
S&N Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon said M&A was "always on the agenda", and he had previously pointed to extremities as one of a number of areas of interest.
"But for the moment, this quarter, I am interested in developing my commercial excellence," he said.
"(M&A) is still high on the agenda, but it's not a top priority for the time being." (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek Source text - http://bit.ly/2sok84b Further company coverage: