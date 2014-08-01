Smith & Nephew profit picks up in second quarter

LONDON Aug 1 Smith & Nephew, Europe's
largest maker of artificial joints, reported a 10 percent rise
in second-quarter trading profit on Friday as its business
regained some momentum after a weak start to the year.
Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon, who has eschewed a wave of
mergers sweeping the medical technology sector, said he remained
confident in the group's 2014 outlook, although S&N's wound
management unit was expected to grow below the market rate.
S&N posted a quarterly trading profit of $255 million on
revenue of $1.15 billion, up 7 percent on a year earlier.
A company-supplied survey of analysts had forecast trading
profit of $250 million on revenue of $1.14 billion. Adjusted
earnings per share of 20.4 cents, up from 18.0 cents a year,
also came in above an expected 19.4 cents.
