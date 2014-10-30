Smith & Nephew post 3 pct rise in Q3 trading profit

Mining giants race to fill board leadership gaps
* Board chairs must help oversee change, era of easy growth over
LONDON Oct 30 Artificial knee and hip maker Smith & Nephew posted an expected 3 percent rise in third-quarter trading profit, as solid growth in orthopaedic reconstruction offset a decline in its wound management business due to a product recall.
The British company, which has long been touted as a takeover target for a bigger rival such as Stryker, reported trading profit of $246 million on Thursday on revenue also up 3 percent to $1.15 billion, resulting in earnings per share of 19.5 cents.
Analysts were expecting trading profit of $247 million on revenue of $1.15 billion, resulting in earnings per share of 19.0 cents, according to a company-supplied consensus of 19 brokers. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Board chairs must help oversee change, era of easy growth over
* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay
BERLIN, April 26 Air passenger arrivals in the United States fell in the first quarter of the year, while arrivals in Canada and Mexico rose, according to data from travel analysis company ForwardKeys.