版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 30日 星期四 20:15 BJT

Smith & Nephew post 3 pct rise in Q3 trading profit

LONDON Oct 30 Artificial knee and hip maker Smith & Nephew posted an expected 3 percent rise in third-quarter trading profit, as solid growth in orthopaedic reconstruction offset a decline in its wound management business due to a product recall.

The British company, which has long been touted as a takeover target for a bigger rival such as Stryker, reported trading profit of $246 million on Thursday on revenue also up 3 percent to $1.15 billion, resulting in earnings per share of 19.5 cents.

Analysts were expecting trading profit of $247 million on revenue of $1.15 billion, resulting in earnings per share of 19.0 cents, according to a company-supplied consensus of 19 brokers. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐