Smith & Wesson up ahead of earnings, investors eye U.S. election

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18 Shares of Smith & Wesson rose on Thursday ahead of the gunsmith's quarterly earnings report, with investors banking on a pickup in demand ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The presidential vote is likely to raise concerns about gun control legislation in the coming months, although the massacre of nine people at an African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday is unlikely to stir fears of tighter regulation in the short term, Lake Street analyst Chris Krueger said on Thursday.

Demand surged in 2012 because of fears about potential gun control legislation during the U.S. presidential election, with sales reaching over $4 billion, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. After a later slowdown, investors have begun to see signs of new growth, thanks partly to next year's presidential vote.

Shares of Smith & Wesson have surged 69 percent this year, while rival Sturm Ruger & Co has jumped 65 percent.

In April, Smith & Wesson raised its outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended that month, saying orders were stronger than it previously expected.

A proxy for firearm demand, FBI background checks for gun purchases grew at an adjusted rate of 4.7 percent in May, above the expectations of KeyBanc analyst Scott Hamann.

But Hamann remains cautious, recently warning that the increase in background checks may be due to price discounting as well as by a temporary boost in demand for guns following violent protests in Baltimore, Maryland over the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody.

Due to report on Thursday after the market closes, Smith & Wesson shares were up 1.46 percent at $16.01. Sturm Ruger rose 1.65 percent.

Smith & Wesson now trades at 15 times expected earnings, which is cheaper than Sturm Ruger at 19 times expected earnings.

The Springfield, Massachusetts company's earnings per share have exceeded expectations in every quarter since at least April 2013, although its stock has not always been rewarded with strong gains. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Diane Craft)