BRIEF-Smith & Nephew Q3 underlying trading profit up 10 pct

LONDON Nov 1 Smith & Nephew PLC : * Auto alert - Smith & Nephew PLC Q3 revenue 952 million usd * Q3 adjusted EPS 16.6 cents (company consensus 16.6 cents) * Q3 revenue $952 million (company consensus $971 million) * Q3 trading profit $207 million (company consensus $212 million) * Trading profit margin up 190 bps to 21.7% as efficiency benefits come through * Do not see any change in the outlook for the group for 2012