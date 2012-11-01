BRIEF-Smith & Nephew Q3 underlying trading profit up 10 pct

BRIEF-AMN Healthcare Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
LONDON Nov 1 Smith & Nephew PLC : * Auto alert - Smith & Nephew PLC Q3 revenue 952 million usd * Q3 adjusted EPS 16.6 cents (company consensus 16.6 cents) * Q3 revenue $952 million (company consensus $971 million) * Q3 trading profit $207 million (company consensus $212 million) * Trading profit margin up 190 bps to 21.7% as efficiency benefits come through * Do not see any change in the outlook for the group for 2012
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, set a lower-than-expected valuation range on Thursday, amid mounting investor concerns over its unproven business model, slowing growth and tight founder control.
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem