UPDATE 2-Knee joints help Smith & Nephew outrun rivals in Q2

By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Aug 5 Demand for its replacement knees
helped artificial joint maker Smith & Nephew gain share
from rivals in a flat orthopaedics market, although pricing
pressure and more sales of lower-margin products took a toll on
profit.
The company, which also has wound care and endoscopy units,
posted second-quarter trading profit of $236 million, down 3
percent at the underlying level, as its margin was squeezed 160
basis points to a "disappointing" 21.9 percent. Sales, however,
were up 5 percent to $1.077 billion.
Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon, who has been in the job for
four months, said the group had a "strong quarter despite a
difficult market".
Smith & Nephew shares reversed early losses and were 2.2
percent higher at 576.5 pence by 0925 GMT on Friday,
outperforming a 1.9 percent fall on the FTSE 100 index .
Numis analyst Charles Weston, who rates the shares an "add",
said sales were good in the quarter, but an adverse sales mix
and increased pricing pressure negatively impacted gross
margins.
"The sales mix, particularly in orthopaedics, was probably
the key (to the lower margin)"," he said. "The wound care
business has turned into the driver of the group (...), but the
whole orthopaedics market is struggling."
Smith & Nephew's orthopaedics division grew revenue by 4
percent, driven by its knee franchise, where it products offer a
30-year guarantee, and offsetting weakness in hips, which have
been hit by controversy about metal-on-metal technology.
U.S rival Stryker said last month that demand for
orthopaedic devices remained sluggish, hurt by the ongoing
economic slowdown as patients, reluctant to take time off work,
postpone procedures.
Zimmer , however, pointed to stronger growth outside
the United States when it raised its outlook after
second-quarter numbers.
Bohuon said pricing pressure in orthopaedics, which the
company said turned slightly lower than the minus 2 percent seen
in recent quarters, was "here to stay".
He said he would tackle this by increasing productivity in
markets such as Europe and the United States. "We must take
market share in these markets to be successful," he said on a
call with reporters.
Smith & Nephew said it continued to expect revenues in
orthopaedic reconstruction, sports medicine and wound management
to grow at above the market rate.
Chief Financial Officer Adrian Hennah said the group was
guiding to a slight reduction in its trading margin this year on
higher sales of its knee products.
"(But) in terms of our medium-term outlook -- absolutely no
change," he said. "We see plenty of scope for investment but
also plenty of scope for efficiency improvement in this
business, we believe anything beyond 2011 will see a broadly
flat margin at around 24 percent."
Smith & Nephew, which reported adjusted earnings per share
of 18.1 cents, is paying an interim dividend of 6.6 cents a
share, up 10 percent on the payout a year ago.
Analysts expected the company to report adjusted EPS of 18.0
cents on revenue of $1,058 million, according to a Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 10 brokers.
(Editing by Ben Hirschler)