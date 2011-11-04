UPDATE 3-S&N profit falls on high orthopaedics costs

* Q3 trading profit $205 mln, down from $215 a year ago
* Q3 revenue $1,032 mln (I/B/E/S poll $1,024 mln
* Adjusted EPS 16.2 cents (I/B/E/S poll 17.0 cents
* "Disappointed" with margins, targets improvement in Q4
* Shares down 1.5 pct
(Adds further CEO comments and reaction, updates shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Nov 4 Smith & Nephew , Europe's
largest artificial hip and knee maker, posted 9 percent lower
third-quarter trading profit, saying its costs were too high for
the subdued orthopaedics market.
Shares in the group, which also has endoscopy and advanced
wound management units, fell as much as 7.5 percent to a 12-week
low after the earnings fell short of market expectations.
Olivier Bohuon, who became chief executive in April, said he
was "disappointed" with the margin.
"Our cost base in orthopaedics was too high," he told
reporters on Friday.
"We have to adapt to meet market challenges -- we are all
seeing lower growth and greater pricing pressure. We have been
addressing this issue but we did not do this fast enough."
S&N, along with its competitors, has been hit by low demand
for hip and knee replacements as people postpone elective
procedures because of concerns about job cuts.
Bohuon said he was reducing manufacturing costs, improving
operations in established markets and simplifying management to
save $150 million a year.
There would be an unspecified number of job cuts, he said.
The company's shares were trading 1.5 percent lower at 548
pence at 0959 GMT, the third biggest faller in a 0.7 percent
stronger FTSE 100 index .
Broker Numis said the orthopaedic margins were "nothing
short of horrendous".
Analyst Mike Mitchell at Seymour Pierce also said the margin
performance would come under the spotlight, with the
orthopaedics business remaining the drag.
He said his full-year adjusted operating profit margin of
23.7 percent was now looking optimistic.
"We expect the stock to come under pressure while the market
assesses the ability of the recently-arrived CEO to address
near-term costs," he said.
CONFIDENT Q4 WILL BE BETTER
Bohuon said he was confident that the trading profit margin
would rise above 24 percent in the fourth quarter from 19.8
percent in the third.
Smith and Nephew's fall in profit to $205 million
overshadowed top-line growth of 10 percent, taking revenue to a
better-than-expected $1.03 billion.
Adjusted earnings per share edged up by just 0.6 percent to
16.2 cents, short of analysts' forecasts of 0.7 cents, according
to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
Tough trading conditions have become entrenched in the
orthopaedics sector as unemployment remains high in established
markets and governments and insurers demand price cuts.
Last month, Zimmer said third-quarter U.S. sales
were flat, while growth in Europe and Asia was flattered by
currency.
It was the same story at Johnson & Johnson's DePuy
unit, and Stryker reported continued softness in
reconstructive markets.
S&N said its orthopaedics revenue grew 3 percent in the
quarter, led by its knee products which carry a 30-year wear
claim.
Its hip business shrank by 2 percent, however, reflecting
some concerns about metal-on-metal technology, and the group
said prices in orthopaedics fell by around 3 percent in the
quarter.
The company said it still expected to grow full-year revenue
in orthopaedic reconstruction, sports medicine and advanced
wound management faster than the market.
Analysts expected S&N to report revenue of $1.02 billion and
earnings per share of $0.17, according to a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S poll of eight brokers.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Mike Nesbit)