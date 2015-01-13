Medical device maker Smith & Nephew CEO: Big not always beautiful

Jan 12 The chief executive of Smith & Nephew
, the medical device maker that has been the subject of
persistent takeover rumors, on Monday said mergers designed to
gain size do not change market share dynamics in the hip and
knee replacement business.
"I am not a fan of the concept 'big is beautiful,'" said
Olivier Bohuon, speaking at an annual JPMorgan conference on
healthcare.
Rumors that competitor Stryker Corp was planning an
imminent bid for Smith & Nephew, Europe's largest maker of
artificial joints, resurfaced late last year.
A wave of mergers has swept the reconstructive joint market,
but Smith & Nephew is not joining in, Bohuon said.
"We have not decided to follow this path," he said.
While declining to comment directly on the Stryker rumors,
the Smith & Nephew CEO said market share in the hip and knee
industry has remained stable for the past decade. At the same
time, prices are eroding 3 percent to 4 percent a year, because
artificial joints have become a low-growth, commoditized
business, he said.
Patients are generally satisfied with their joint
replacements, especially those who receive hip implants, he
noted. So there isn't much innovation occurring in the industry.
"Rather than reinventing the hip," Smith & Nephew is looking
to rebalance its product portfolio to focus on higher-growth
areas such as sports medicine and wound care, the CEO said.
"For me, what matters is the ability of a company to bring
to the market disruptive products. You don't have to be big to
do that," Bohuon said.
Smith & Nephew remains interested in doing "bolt-on"
acquisitions, particularly deals that would help the company
grow in emerging markets, he said.
