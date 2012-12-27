Smith & Wesson to buy additional $15 mln shares amid gun-control talks

Dec 27 Gun maker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
said it plans to buy back an additional $15 million of
shares, amid discussions for tighter gun control laws after a
school shooting in Connecticut earlier this month.
The company said it has completed the $20 million share
buyback it announced on Dec. 6, and would buy the additional
shares by June 30.
Smith & Wesson's shares, which has soared more than 80
percent in the past year, were trading up 4 percent at $8.30 on
Thursday on the Nasdaq. The stock has lost more than a tenth of
their value since the incident.
Shares of other gun companies such as Sturm Ruger & Co Inc
and Forjas Taurus SA have also taken a
beating in recent weeks. Sturm Ruger shares were trading up 2
percent on Thursday.
Private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP and New
York State Common Retirement Fund said they were reviewing their
gun-related investments after the Newtown elementary school
shooting.
Buybacks are common among companies that are cash-rich and
seeking either to soak up extra shares they have issued under
compensation plans or to convince investors that their shares
are undervalued.