2012年 5月 21日 星期一

UPDATE 1-Smith & Wesson expects sales above estimates

May 21 Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp estimated quarterly sales above analysts' expectations as demand for its pistols and rifles rose.

The company's preliminary net sales from continuing operations rose 28 percent to about $129 million for the fourth quarter, beating analysts' average expectations of $119.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Smith & Wesson, which competes with Sturm Ruger & Co Inc , Glock Inc and Taurus, also said preliminary order backlog increased 135 percent to about $439 million.

Increased sales of the company's M&P branded products such as pistols, modern sporting rifles, and the launch of its new Shield series of firearms helped revenue.

Shares of the company closed at $6.23 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

