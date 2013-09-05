Smith & Wesson sales rise 26 percent

BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
Sept 5 Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp reported a 26 percent jump in first-quarter revenue, helped by higher sales of its M&P brand firearms.
The company, which competes with Sturm Ruger and Co Inc and privately held Glock Inc and Taurus, said revenue rose to $171.0 million in the quarter ended July 30.
Net income rose to $26.5 million, or 40 cents per share, from $17.8 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook