Smith & Wesson sales rise 26 percent

Sept 5 Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp reported a 26 percent jump in first-quarter revenue, helped by higher sales of its M&P brand firearms.

The company, which competes with Sturm Ruger and Co Inc and privately held Glock Inc and Taurus, said revenue rose to $171.0 million in the quarter ended July 30.

Net income rose to $26.5 million, or 40 cents per share, from $17.8 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.