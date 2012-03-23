UPDATE 2-Morgan Stanley wants all of Citi venture-sources

By Lauren Tara LaCapra
March 23 Morgan Stanley is interested in
buying all of Citigroup Inc's stake in their wealth
management joint venture this year in what could be a roughly
$10 billion deal, said people familiar with Morgan Stanley
management's thinking.
Under the terms of the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney joint
venture, Morgan Stanley will get an option starting May 31 to
buy 14 percent more of the business from Citigroup, adding to
the 51 percent stake it already has. It has options to buy the
remaining portion in two more chunks through May 2014.
But both sides are beginning to suggest they would be
interested in doing a deal for Citigroup's entire 49 percent
stake now instead of waiting for two more years, and have
started behind-the-scenes posturing to negotiate.
Morgan Stanley and Citigroup spokespersons declined to
comment on the potential for an accelerated deal.
Citigroup is carrying its stake in Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney at a $21 billion valuation, while Morgan Stanley is
carrying its stake at just shy of a $20 billion valuation. That
means the 49 percent stake was worth $10.3 billion or $9.7
billion, respectively, as of Dec. 31.
While that might not be a large gap, investment bankers and
analysts said Morgan Stanley is likely to come in with an
initial lowball offer in the range of $15 billion, while
Citigroup is likely to counter with a value of around $23
billion.
From Morgan Stanley's point of view, Citigroup's need to
raise capital, as well as weak earnings and soft valuations for
financial firms, should make it an eager seller.
The U.S. Federal Reserve this month denied Citigroup's
request to raise dividends after the bank failed its stress
test. Citigroup is submitting a revised plan, which would either
require a more modest dividend request or more capital. Selling
its entire stake in Morgan Stanley Smith Barney would give it
more flexibility to pay higher dividends.
However, the joint venture is facing several profit
headwinds right now that are expected to fade in the coming
years, including high integration costs, low interest rates and
volatile market conditions that have kept clients from putting
money to work. So Citigroup could expect to get a better price
down the road as the tide turns.
Citigroup also has negotiating leverage stemming from the
urgency Morgan Stanley is likely to feel to buy the remaining
stake.
Morgan Stanley would likely have to raise money to finance
the deal, possibly through debt issuance, analysts said. That
could become a lot more costly if Moody's Corp followed
through with a Feb. 27 warning that it might cut the bank's
credit rating by three notches. That looming threat could make
management even more eager to buy the business sooner rather
than later, analysts said.
Both sides have an incentive to work out the price. If they
cannot, they will have to take the issue to an arbitrator, an
outcome that neither party wants because the decision would be
binding and unpredictable.
"It's great for both sides in that Citi frees up capital and
Morgan Stanley has complete control and complete benefits of the
retail business," said Chip MacDonald, a lawyer at Jones Day who
works on merger and acquisition deals for financial firms. "I
think at the end of the day, it's in both their interest to
negotiate and get this thing resolved rather than argue about it
for an extended period, or forfeit an early deal."