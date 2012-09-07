CORRECTED-Smith Electric Vehicles sees IPO of 4.45 mln shares at $16-$18 apiece

BRIEF-VW's U.S. deliveries rise 12.7 pct in February
* Says February sales totaled 25,145 units, an increase of 12.7 percent over February 2016 Source text: http://media.vw.com/release/1347/ Further company coverage:
(Corrects paragraph 6 to clarify that the company will use IPO proceeds to repay debt and for general corporate purposes, and not just to repay debt)
Sept 6 Smith Electric Vehicles Corp, which makes emission-free electric vehicles, said it expected to sell 4.45 million shares at between $16 and $18 in its initial public offering.
The company will sell 4.2 million shares in the offering, while selling stock holders will offer the rest.
At the mid-point of the range, the IPO will raise about $76 million.
The Kansas City, Missouri-based company, which filed for the IPO in November, counts Coca-Cola, FedEx Corp and DHL among its customers.
UBS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank Securities and Barclays are lead underwriters to the offering.
The proceeds raised will be used to repay debt and for capital expenditures, working capital and other general corporate purposes, the company said.
The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SMTH". (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* CEO Michele Buck at analyst conference-"we believe M&A will play an important role in diversifying our portfolio going forward"
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. application activity to refinance a mortgage climbed to its highest level since mid-December as 30-year home borrowing costs declined to their lowest in six weeks, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.