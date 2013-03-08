UPDATE 2-Smithfield board to review advice from big shareholder

March 8 Smithfield Foods Inc said on
Friday it would review a letter from shareholder Continental
Grain Co, which is urging the top U.S. hog producer to consider
steps such as splitting into three units and initiating a
regular cash dividend.
Shares of Smithfield rose 3.3 percent to $25.50 in premarket
trading.
Smithfield said it had received the Continental Grain letter
but did not discuss the details. Continental made the letter
public on Thursday, revealing its recommendations for
Smithfield.
Continental Grain is among Smithfield's largest
shareholders. Collectively, Continental Grain and its affiliates
own 8,391,653 shares of Smithfield, or a stake of roughly 6.05
percent, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Thursday.
Continental Grain sold a number of Smithfield shares in
January and this month, including the sale of 417,000 shares on
March 7 at an average price of $24.194 per share, the filing
showed.
"While we have reduced our position, we continue to hold an
important stake and are prepared to maintain a significant
holding if we see the board and management taking the necessary
steps to unlock the value we believe exists in this company,"
Continental Grain said in its letter to the board, which was
included in the filing.
Smithfield said its board would review the letter from
Continental Grain in due course, in consultation with financial
and legal advisers.