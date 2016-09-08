Smithfield Food's Illinois hog plant to resume operations after fire

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
CHICAGO, Sept 8 Smithfield Foods Inc, a subsidiary of WH Group Ltd, on Thursday said its hog processing plant in Illinois that had been closed since Monday due to a fire will resume limited operations on Thursday.
Smithfield's Monmouth, Illinois facility plans to run a full schedule on Friday and Saturday after the fire in the rendering portion of the plant earlier this week, company spokeswomen Kathleen Kirkham said in a statement.
(Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)