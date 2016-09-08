版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 22:17 BJT

Smithfield Food's Illinois hog plant to resume operations after fire

CHICAGO, Sept 8 Smithfield Foods Inc, a subsidiary of WH Group Ltd, on Thursday said its hog processing plant in Illinois that had been closed since Monday due to a fire will resume limited operations on Thursday.

Smithfield's Monmouth, Illinois facility plans to run a full schedule on Friday and Saturday after the fire in the rendering portion of the plant earlier this week, company spokeswomen Kathleen Kirkham said in a statement.

(Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐