版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 18日 星期三 01:18 BJT

Smithfield's Tar Heel pork packing plant evacuated due to ammonia leak

June 17 Smithfield Foods Inc. has evacuated its Tar Heel, North Carolina pork packing plant, the world's largest, due to a suspected ammonia leak on Tuesday, the company said.

"All employees have been evacuated. We are also working with local authorities to secure the facility," said Kathleen Kirkham, a company spokesperson.

The facility has a daily processing capacity of about 34,000 hogs a day. It is unknown when the plant will resume operations.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a wholly independent subsidiary of China's WH Group.

(Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐