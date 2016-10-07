版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 8日 星期六 01:25 BJT

Smithfield to shut biggest hog plant due to Hurricane Matthew -sources

CHICAGO Oct 7 Smithfield Foods Inc will shutter the world's largest hog processing facility in Tar Heel, North Carolina, on Saturday, due to Hurricane Matthew, industry sources said.

The company, the world's largest pork processor and hog producer, declined to comment. It is owned by China's WH Group Ltd.

The plant has a daily slaughter capacity of 32,500 hogs, according to National Hog Farmer magazine. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

