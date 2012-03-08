UPDATE 3-Smithfield beats estimates on strong pork market

* Q3 adj EPS $0.69 vs est $0.66
* Q3 rev up 9 pct to $3.48 bln vs est $3.49 bln
* Shares up 2 pct
By Meredith Davis
March 8 Smithfield Foods Inc
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by
lower expenses, and signaled that the market for pork and hog
production was strong.
Strong global demand for pork helped support prices for
Smithfield, the largest U.S. pork and hog producer. At the same
time, the company sees the costs for raising hogs easing in
fiscal 2013.
"Supply and demand remained well in balance, as healthy
global demand for pork, particularly from Asia, drove
double-digit increases in both export volume and dollars," said
Chief Executive Larry Pope.
Third-quarter net income fell to $79 million, or 49 cents
per share, from $202.6 million, or $1.21 per share, a year
earlier, hurt by higher raw material costs.
Live hog market prices rose 23 percent, while wholesale pork
prices only rose 11 percent, the company said.
Excluding 20 cents per share in charges related to
restructuring and debt payments, the company's earnings were 69
cents a share. Analysts had expected 66 cents a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's selling, general and administration expenses
only came to 5.4 percent of sales, below the 6.1 percent Wall
Street was expecting, according to JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman.
Smithfield said the costs for raising hogs would be in the
mid $60s range per hundred pounds for this fiscal year and
average in the low $60s per hundred pounds for next fiscal year.
The company sees healthy export demand continuing to support
its fresh pork segment even as U.S. protein supplies shrink.
Sales rose 9 percent to $3.48 billion, missing analysts'
expectations of $3.49 billion. Sales at its fresh pork segment
grew about 11 percent during the quarter.
Shares of the Smithfield, Virginia-based company were up 2
percent at $23.30 in early trading on the New York Stock
Exchange.