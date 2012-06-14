UPDATE 6-Smithfield profit down; grocers, pink slime blamed

* Q4 EPS 43 cents vs est 53 cents
* Q4 sales $3.21 bln vs est $3.26 bln
* Authorizes new $250 mln share repurchase plan
* Shares close down almost 6 percent
By Lisa Baertlein
June 14 Pork processor Smithfield Foods Inc
reported a quarterly profit that dipped more than
expected after grocers dented demand by not passing lower costs
for fresh pork on to shoppers, whose spending was already
crimped by $4 per gallon gasoline.
The largest U.S. pork and hog producer said on Thursday that
warm weather helped increase hog supplies during the quarter
that ended April 29. That put pressure on pork prices at a time
when the furor over the ammonia-treated beef product dubbed
"pink slime" was pummeling prices for pork trimmings.
Shares of Smithfield, which dropped as much as 8.3 percent
during the trading session, closed down 5.7 percent at $18.46.
Operating profit margin for Smithfield's fresh pork business
tumbled to 1 percent for the fiscal fourth quarter, down from 10
percent a year earlier. The unit accounted for just over a third
of sales and less than 10 percent of operating profit during the
quarter, which ended April 29.
Analysts said they expected small improvements in the highly
commoditized fresh pork business.
"There is some hope that with gasoline prices declining and
the pink slime situation behind us we can see some modest
improvement, but I don't think we're going to see a meaningful
or dramatic recovery in that business in the immediate future,"
Mill er Tabak & Co analyst Tim Tiberio told Reuters.
He said the share decline appeared to be exacerbated by
comments from Chief Executive Larry Pope.
Responding to a skeptical Wall Street Journal article, Pope
said: "If you can't accept any volatility in this company, maybe
you ought to be somebody who shouldn't own the stock."
"The fresh pork business is volatile and investors should
be aware of it, but today wasn't the time to downplay investors'
concerns over near-term risks," Tiberio said in a subsequent
client note.
PROFIT TUMBLES
Smithfield reported fourth-quarter net income of $79.5
million, or 49 cents per share, down from $98.4 million, or 59
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain one-time items, the company earned 43
cents per share, 10 cents less than what analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.
Net sales rose 3 percent to $3.21 billion in the quarter
that ended on April 29, but fell short of analysts' estimate of
$3.26 billion.
While investors focused on the disappointments in fresh pork
as well as hog production -- where operating profit margin also
swooned -- business improved at Smithfield's packaged meat unit
that contributed almost three-fourths of company operating
profit.
Operating margin for its packaged meat unit, which Chief
Executive Larry Pope said offered "the biggest growth
opportunities," rose to 7 percent from 5 percent a year earlier.
The company, which owns the Farmland, Smithfield, Armour and
John Morrell brands, said it had gained market share in products
such as bacon, dinner sausage, hot dogs and deli meats.
Smithfield's package meat products don't carry premium
margins commanded by competing items from producers like Sara
Lee Corp, which analysts said make them an appealing
option in a weak economy.
Pope said exports were holding up, despite worries about a
slowdown in China, a major customer.
"I know there's a lot of concern out there in terms of
what's happening on the export fronts. Exports are very strong
and very robust," the CEO said.
Pork exports from January through April were up 11.8 percent
overall compared with the year earlier, according to USDA.
Chief Financial Officer Bo Manly said lower corn prices
should lower the cost of hog production, while lower gas prices
should put more money in the pockets of consumers just in time
for summer barbecue season.
Smithfield also announced plans to buy back up to $250
million of its common stock over the next two years under a new
plan.
Shares of Sara Lee, which is changing its name to Hillshire
Brands, closed up 0.4 percent. Tyson Foods Inc, the
nation's biggest meat processor, finished down 0.2 percent.