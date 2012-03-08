UPDATE 2-Healthy pork demand helps drive Smithfield profit

* Q3 adj EPS $0.69 vs est $0.66
* Q3 rev up 9 pct to $3.48 bln vs est $3.49 bln
March 8 Smithfield Foods Inc, the
largest U.S. hog and pork producer, reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit as strong demand for pork
in Asia helped offset higher costs and weakness at its hog
business.
There is heightened concern in the meat industry
that U.S. consumer demand could taper off due to rising gasoline
prices. Pork processors are also facing tight margins due to the
higher costs of hogs.
Operating profit margins fell across Smithfield's
pork and packaged meat businesses. However, healthy demand for
pork, particularly from Asia, drove double-digit increases in
export volume.
Third-quarter net income fell to $79 million, or 49 cents
per share, from $202.6 million, or $1.21 per share, a year
earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of 69
cents a share, while analysts were expecting 66 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 9 percent to $3.48 billion, missing analysts'
expectations of $3.49 billion. Sales at its fresh pork segment
grew about 11 percent during the quarter.
Shares of the Smithfield, Virginia-based company closed at
$22.82 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.