CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Smithfield Foods profit falls on weak exports

* First quarter earnings $0.27/share
* Revenue rises 10 pct to $3.39 bln
Sept 6 Smithfield Foods Inc, the U.S.
pork producer that has agreed to a $4.7 billion buyout by
China's Shuanghui International Holdings, reported a 36 percent
fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower exports to key
international markets such as Japan, China and Russia.
Fresh pork operating margins fell to negative 3 percent in
the first quarter due to higher hog costs.
"The operating environment in fresh pork and our
international business was difficult in the first quarter,"
Chief Executive C. Larry Pope said in a statement.
"Normal seasonal weakness in fresh pork was exacerbated by
declines in key export markets."
Smithfield did not provide an update on its deal with
Shuanghui but many analysts expect it to close, despite concerns
about foreign land ownership restrictions, national security and
food safety.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday
that the U.S. government should soon give the go-ahead to the
acquisition. The deal will be the largest ever Chinese
acquisition of a U.S. company.
Smithfield whose products include Smithfield bacon and
Eckrich sausages, said net income fell to $39.5 million, or 27
cents per share, in the first quarter, from $61.7 million, or 40
cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 10 percent to $3.39 billion.
Smithfield's shares were down slightly at $33.88 in
premarket trading. They had closed at $33.96 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Thursday.
