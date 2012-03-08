Bankers pitch Sara Lee meat business to Smithfield

March 8 Wall Street bankers are trying to
drum up interest in Sara Lee Corp's North American meat
business, according to Smithfield Foods Inc, a potential
suitor.
"I can't go more than three days at a time before I have a
major New York bank or investment bank coming to us to say,
'Boy, we would love to represent you in a Sara Lee
acquisition,'" said Smithfield Chief Financial Officer Bo Manly
during a conference call with analysts on Thursday. "I don't
think necessarily we'll have to go to the table. I think the
table will come to us."
Sara Lee expects to spin off its international coffee and
tea business this year and relocate it to the Netherlands,
leaving Sara Lee as a North American company selling products
including Jimmy Dean sausages and Hillshire Farm lunch meat.
A Sara Lee spokesman declined to comment on whether the meat
business is up for sale.
"Everybody will look at it. We will," Smithfield's Manly
said, noting that Sara Lee's meat business would fit into
Smithfield's branded meat portfolio, which includes Smithfield
bacon and Farmland hams.
But Manly stopped short of declaring a strong interest in
acquiring the Sara Lee business.
"There are many people out there that might have a greater
interest in it than we do," Manly said.
"Back three years ago, we unplugged the phone as far as
acquisitions were concerned. It wasn't a practical thing," Manly
said. "We are now answering the phone. But frankly, good value
is hard to come by at this point."
Sara Lee announced a plan in January 2011 to separate its
businesses after failing to receive a satisfactory bid for the
company as a whole. Chief Executive Marcel Smits said the
following month that Sara Lee had attracted takeover interest
from enough parties that tax restrictions following the spin-off
might not hinder a possible sale of the parts.
Smithfield shares were down 12 cents at $22.70 on the New
York Stock Exchange. Sara Lee shares were up 16 cents at $21.48.