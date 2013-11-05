China's Shuanghui hires 6 banks for up to $6 bln HK IPO-IFR

HONG KONG Nov 6 China's Shuanghui International
Holdings, which agreed to buy U.S. pork producer Smithfield
Foods Inc. for $4.7 billion, hired six banks as sponsors for a
planned initial public offering in Hong Kong next year worth as
much as $6 billion, IFR reported citing sources with direct
knowledge of the plans.
Shuanghui tapped BOC International, Citic Securities
International, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
, Standard Chartered and UBS to lead
the IPO, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported late on
Tuesday.
The mandates confirm a Reuters report in July that an IPO
for the combined company would offer an ideal exit route for
Shuanghui's private equity investors, which include Goldman
Sachs and New Horizons.
The Smithfield takeover was the largest ever by a Chinese
company into the United States, allowing Shuanghui to directly
sell Smithfield pork products across China to meet the country's
huge demand for the product.
Shuanghui International is an offshore holding company,
whose main asset is a 73.26 percent stake held directly and
indirectly in Shenzhen-listed Henan Shuanghui Investment &
Development Co, China's largest meat processing
company.