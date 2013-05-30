With big-name backers, Chinese firm eyes Smithfield's know-how, brands

| SHANGHAI/BEIJING
SHANGHAI/BEIJING May 30 In three decades, Wan
Long has turned Shuanghui International Holdings from a small,
loss-making meat processor into China's largest, and is making
his country's biggest takeover of a U.S. company - the $4.7
billion acquisition of Smithfield Foods Inc, the world's
leading pork producer.
Along the way, the tough negotiating Wan, who also sits on
the National People's Congress, China's legislature, has had the
backing of Goldman Sachs, Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings and Wen Yunsong, or Winston Wen, son
of former Premier Wen Jiabao, among others.
Wan, who is dubbed 'China's Chief Butcher', and Shuanghui's
connection to Winston Wen gives the firm direct access to power
brokers and key decision makers in Beijing through a powerful
princeling stakeholder.
The ties with Wen are through private equity firm New
Horizon, which holds its stake in Shuanghui through two
investment vehicles, according to a 2012 research report from
China Investment Capital Corp.
While Wen stepped away from day-to-day operations at New
Horizon three years ago - he left to work for China Aerospace
Science & Technology Corp, and last year became chairman of
China Satellite Communications Corp, according to media reports
- he remains involved in the fund and derives income from its
investments, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Shuanghui's acquisition of Virginia-based Smithfield Foods
will face scrutiny by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the
United States (CFIUS), a government panel that assesses national
security risks. At least one member of Congress has said the
deal raises alarms about food safety. Shuanghui was forced to
recall its Shineway brand meat products from store shelves in
China two years ago amid fears that some of it contained a
banned feed additive.
BRANDS, KNOW-HOW
Political scrutiny and cheaper pork supplies apart - average
live hog prices in China are around a third higher than in the
United States - much of the appeal for Shuanghui will be in
Smithfield's technology, quality savvy and packaged meat
business.
The U.S. company owns well-known grocery store meat brands
such as Eckrich, Armour and Farmland, which are likely to prove
popular with Chinese consumers who consider foreign brands safer
than many home-grown products.
"Shuanghui's expansion faces problems in developing its
upstream (breeding) sector in accordance with food safety
requirements," said Liu Xiaofeng, an analyst with China Minzu
Securities.
Shuanghui, which controls Shenzhen-listed Henan Shuanghui
Investment & Development Co, China's largest meat
processor, is one of China's few integrated meat producers, with
farm-to-fork operations - but it only raises 400,000 of its own
hogs a year, a fraction of the 11 million it needs, Liu said.
This means the company, which has more than 61,000 employees,
relies heavily on private breeders in a country where
overcrowding on farms is commonplace, raising the risk of
spreading disease.
Overcrowding on farms around Shanghai was the underlying
factor that led to some 16,000 rotting pig carcasses floating
down the Huangpu river earlier this year, according to official
documents and interviews with local farmers.
QUALITY STAMP
Shuanghui would likely be keen to obtain Smithfield's
expertise in developing breeding farms that would help the
Chinese firm establish a domestic product chain. It would also
benefit from the U.S. company's quality control.
"Smithfield has very strong know-how on producing pork and
bringing products to market in a very sophisticated market,"
said Michael Boddington, managing director of Asian Agribusiness
Consulting.
A recent report on the U.S. Meat Export Federation website
about training seminars at large Chinese meat processors,
including Shuanghui, noted some participants were unfamiliar
with the proper use and handling of frozen raw materials.
"In some instances, we found that while the processing
equipment was very modern, there was room for improvement in
terms of maintenance and sanitation," it said.
Based in the city of Luohe in the central Henan province,
Shuanghui was set up by the local government in 1958. Wan was
appointed as head of the firm in 1984 and steered it through a
restructuring and a successful initial public offering in 1998.
After the local government sold its stake in 2006, Shuanghui
transformed itself into its current complex corporate structure.
Shuanghui International is an offshore entity registered in
Hong Kong, and is 5.2 percent invested by Goldman Sachs' main
investing arm and 33.7 percent-held by funds associated with
China-focused private equity firm CDH. New Horizon holds 4.2
percent, and Temasek 2.8 percent.