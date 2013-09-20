Starboard may vote for Smithfield deal, failed to find alternate

Sept 20 Activist investor Starboard Value LP
said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it planned to vote in
favor of the $4.7 billion offer for Smithfield Foods Inc
by China's Shuanghui International, saying it has not been able
to line up an alternative proposal ahead of a meeting next week.
Starboard, which has a 5.7 percent stake in Smithfield, the
world's largest pork producer, has criticized the deal. The
transaction needs the approval of just over 50 percent of
Smithfield shareholders at a special meeting next Tuesday.
Starboard said unless another proposal emerged, it planned to
vote for the Shuanghui deal.