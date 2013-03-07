版本:
Smithfield profit rises 3 pct on higher sales of packaged meat

March 7 Smithfield Foods Inc, the largest U.S. hog producer, reported a 3 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of packaged meat.

Net income rose to $81.5 million, or 58 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 27 from $79 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Smithfield earned 69 cents per share.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $3.58 billion.
