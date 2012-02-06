版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 7日 星期二 00:40 BJT

UPDATE 1-Smith & Nephew settles U.S. bribery allegations

WASHINGTON Feb 6 British medical device maker Smith & Nephew Plc agreed to pay $22.2 million to settle U.S. allegations that its subsidiaries paid bribes to win business in Greece.

The U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission, in court papers filed on Monday, said Smith & Nephew charged a Greek distributor full price for its products, then paid to shell companies the amount of discounts usually given.

The money sent to the shell companies was used to bribe publicly employed Greek healthcare providers, according to court papers.

Between 1998 and 2008, Smith & Nephew's U.S. and German subsidiaries authorized about $9.4 million in payments to induce the purchase of its medical devices, the U.S. authorities said.

The company agreed to enter into a deferred prosecution agreement, pay a $16.8 million penalty, pay $5.4 million in disgorgement and interest, and boost internal controls, they said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐