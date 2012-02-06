UPDATE 1-Smith & Nephew settles U.S. bribery allegations

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
WASHINGTON Feb 6 British medical device maker Smith & Nephew Plc agreed to pay $22.2 million to settle U.S. allegations that its subsidiaries paid bribes to win business in Greece.
The U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission, in court papers filed on Monday, said Smith & Nephew charged a Greek distributor full price for its products, then paid to shell companies the amount of discounts usually given.
The money sent to the shell companies was used to bribe publicly employed Greek healthcare providers, according to court papers.
Between 1998 and 2008, Smith & Nephew's U.S. and German subsidiaries authorized about $9.4 million in payments to induce the purchase of its medical devices, the U.S. authorities said.
The company agreed to enter into a deferred prosecution agreement, pay a $16.8 million penalty, pay $5.4 million in disgorgement and interest, and boost internal controls, they said.
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.