Smith & Nephew boosts dividend as confidence grows

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
LONDON Aug 2 Smith & Nephew, Europe's leading maker of artificial hips and knees, hiked its half-year dividend 50 percent on Thursday as profit margins grew and its confidence in the future improved, despite challenging markets.
The group, which also makes wound therapy products, said it generated broadly flat revenue of $1.03 billion from $1.08 billion a year ago, generating trading profit of $234 million versus $236 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $1.04 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, while the company-collated consensus for trading profit was $229 million.
The orthopaedic implant sector has been hard hit for a couple of years by patients delaying elective medical procedures because of the out-of-pocket cost of surgery and the time off work required.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.