Smith & Nephew picks new chairman as wound care boosts sales

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners enters at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
LONDON Oct 31 Strong sales of wound care products helped Smith & Nephew grow revenue by an underlying 5 percent in the third quarter, while sales of artificial hips and knees improved after recent slow growth.
The British company also appointed Roberto Quarta as a non-executive director and chairman elect.
Smith & Nephew has been trailing rivals like Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer and Stryker in orthopaedic reconstruction due to a relative lack of new products.
The group posted revenue of $1.03 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPSA) of 17.1 cents on Thursday, while trading profit rose 10 percent to $222 million.
Analysts, on average, had forecast revenue of $1.02 billion and EPSA of 17 cents, according to Thomson Reuters.
Smith & Nephew maintained its outlook for the full year but said market conditions remained tough.
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA.