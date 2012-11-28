版本:
Smith & Nephew to buy U.S. wound care business for $782 mln

LONDON Nov 28 Artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew said it was expanding in the fast-growing area of bioactive wound care by acquiring privately-held U.S. firm Healthpoint.

S&N said it would pay $782 million in cash for the company, which makes Santyl, an ointment for the removal of dead tissue in wounds, and is in phase III trials for a treatment for leg ulcers.

Healthpoint had $190 million revenues in 2012 and S&N expects the deal to be accretive to earnings from 2013, it said on Wednesday.

