Smith & Nephew to buy U.S. wound care business for $782 mln

UPDATE 2-Soccer-United's Ibrahimovic strikes twice to win League Cup
* United boss Mourinho wins fourth League Cup (Adds quotes, detail)
LONDON Nov 28 Artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew said it was expanding in the fast-growing area of bioactive wound care by acquiring privately-held U.S. firm Healthpoint.
S&N said it would pay $782 million in cash for the company, which makes Santyl, an ointment for the removal of dead tissue in wounds, and is in phase III trials for a treatment for leg ulcers.
Healthpoint had $190 million revenues in 2012 and S&N expects the deal to be accretive to earnings from 2013, it said on Wednesday.
* United boss Mourinho wins fourth League Cup (Adds quotes, detail)
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Slowing sales could cause shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. to decline after being on the rise for much of the past 12 months, according to a Barron's cover story dated Feb. 27.
WELLINGTON, Feb 27 New Zealand telecommunications company Spark said on Monday it was partnering with U.S. video streaming giant Netflix in an arrangement that was the first of its kind.