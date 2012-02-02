UPDATE 2-Smith & Nephew cuts bolster profit in tough market

* Q4 trading profit $279 mln vs consensus $271 mln
* Expects markets to remain tough through 2012
* Will cut about 770 jobs
* Shares rise 4.5 percent
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Feb 2 Smith & Nephew,
Europe's biggest artificial knee and hip maker, trimmed costs to
shore up profit in the last three months of 2011, putting it
back on track for what it expects to be a tough 2012 after a
disappointing third quarter.
The British group's trading margin bounced back to 25.2
percent, from 19.8 percent in the third quarter, resulting in
fourth quarter trading profit of $279 million, down 1 percent
but ahead of analyst expectations.
Smith & Nephew, which also has endoscopy and advanced wound
management units, has struggled with high costs, and chief
executive Olivier Bohuon is cutting $150 million from the
business, including shedding 7 percent of its 11,000-strong
workforce.
Demand for replacement knees and hips, made by Johnson &
Johnson, Styker and Zimmer as well as
Smith & Nephew, stalled when global economies weakened.
Stryker said last month it expected the market to rebound,
but not until the jobless rate improved, a view echoed by Smith
& Nephew on Thursday.
"We expect continued tough market conditions in the coming
year as global economic uncertainties continue to influence
patient and payer decisions," Bohuon told reporters.
Investors welcomed the initial gains from the cost-saving
strategy put in place by Bohuon, who became chief executive in
April 2011.
The shares were trading up 4.5 percent at 640 pence by 0922
GMT, outperforming a 0.4 percent weaker FTSE 100.
Analyst Sebastien Jantet at Investec said the strong quarter
should reassure investors.
"Not only were the numbers ahead of expectations, thanks to
a stronger than expected margin performance, but guidance for
2012 is unchanged," he said.
"We do not anticipate changing our forecasts, but see scope
for a continued rerating as the market warms to the new CEO and
his strategy to drive growth."
METAL ON METAL
The company has seen growth in its knees franchise, but its
hips business has been hit by controversy over metal-on-metal
joints.
Bohuon said Smith & Nephew's Birmingham Hip Resurfacing
(BHR) joints were different to other metal-on-metal implants,
which carry a risk of tiny metal fragments shaving off and
entering the bloodstream.
Britain's healthcare regulator said on Monday it was taking
another look at safety concerns arising from certain implants
made by Johnson & Johnson's DePuy unit, which were withdrawn
from the British market in 2010.
"On the evidence currently available the majority of
patients implanted with metal-on-metal hip replacements are at
low risk of developing any serious problems," a MHRA
spokesperson said. "We are continuing to closely monitor all
evidence."
Bohuon said BHR procedures, which make up about 12 percent
of the group's hips business, were "safe and effective" and were
backed up by more than 10 years' data.
"We are in the headwinds of the metal-on-metal (debate) but
there is a big difference between BHR and the other
metal-on-metal," he said.
Smith & Nephew said last month it would spin off its
biologics business into a new U.S.-based joint venture majority
owned by healthcare private equity firm Essex Woodlands,
providing a cash injection and longer term funding for research.
The group posted a 3 percent rise in revenue for the quarter
to 1.106 billion, slightly below expectations. It is paying a
final dividend of 10.8 cents a share, up 10 percent.
Analysts were expecting the group to report trading profit
of $271 million on revenue of $1.115 billion, according to a
company-supplied consensus.