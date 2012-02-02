UPDATE 2-Smith & Nephew cuts bolster profit in tough market

* Q4 trading profit $279 mln vs consensus $271 mln

* Expects markets to remain tough through 2012

* Will cut about 770 jobs

* Shares rise 4.5 percent

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Feb 2 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial knee and hip maker, trimmed costs to shore up profit in the last three months of 2011, putting it back on track for what it expects to be a tough 2012 after a disappointing third quarter.

The British group's trading margin bounced back to 25.2 percent, from 19.8 percent in the third quarter, resulting in fourth quarter trading profit of $279 million, down 1 percent but ahead of analyst expectations.

Smith & Nephew, which also has endoscopy and advanced wound management units, has struggled with high costs, and chief executive Olivier Bohuon is cutting $150 million from the business, including shedding 7 percent of its 11,000-strong workforce.

Demand for replacement knees and hips, made by Johnson & Johnson, Styker and Zimmer as well as Smith & Nephew, stalled when global economies weakened.

Stryker said last month it expected the market to rebound, but not until the jobless rate improved, a view echoed by Smith & Nephew on Thursday.

"We expect continued tough market conditions in the coming year as global economic uncertainties continue to influence patient and payer decisions," Bohuon told reporters.

Investors welcomed the initial gains from the cost-saving strategy put in place by Bohuon, who became chief executive in April 2011.

The shares were trading up 4.5 percent at 640 pence by 0922 GMT, outperforming a 0.4 percent weaker FTSE 100.

Analyst Sebastien Jantet at Investec said the strong quarter should reassure investors.

"Not only were the numbers ahead of expectations, thanks to a stronger than expected margin performance, but guidance for 2012 is unchanged," he said.

"We do not anticipate changing our forecasts, but see scope for a continued rerating as the market warms to the new CEO and his strategy to drive growth."

METAL ON METAL

The company has seen growth in its knees franchise, but its hips business has been hit by controversy over metal-on-metal joints.

Bohuon said Smith & Nephew's Birmingham Hip Resurfacing (BHR) joints were different to other metal-on-metal implants, which carry a risk of tiny metal fragments shaving off and entering the bloodstream.

Britain's healthcare regulator said on Monday it was taking another look at safety concerns arising from certain implants made by Johnson & Johnson's DePuy unit, which were withdrawn from the British market in 2010.

"On the evidence currently available the majority of patients implanted with metal-on-metal hip replacements are at low risk of developing any serious problems," a MHRA spokesperson said. "We are continuing to closely monitor all evidence."

Bohuon said BHR procedures, which make up about 12 percent of the group's hips business, were "safe and effective" and were backed up by more than 10 years' data.

"We are in the headwinds of the metal-on-metal (debate) but there is a big difference between BHR and the other metal-on-metal," he said.

Smith & Nephew said last month it would spin off its biologics business into a new U.S.-based joint venture majority owned by healthcare private equity firm Essex Woodlands, providing a cash injection and longer term funding for research.

The group posted a 3 percent rise in revenue for the quarter to 1.106 billion, slightly below expectations. It is paying a final dividend of 10.8 cents a share, up 10 percent.

Analysts were expecting the group to report trading profit of $271 million on revenue of $1.115 billion, according to a company-supplied consensus.