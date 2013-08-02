Smiths terminates talks over medical unit sale

LONDON Aug 2 British engineering company Smiths
Group said it had terminated discussions over a sale of
its medical division after it failed to agree on terms with the
bidder.
The company said in May that it was in early stage talks
about selling the unit after a bid approach, which a source told
Reuters was U.S. healthcare group CareFusion. The
sources said at the time the division could be worth more than 2
billion pounds ($3 billion).
"Smiths Group announces that it has not proved possible to
reach agreement with the potential counterparty on acceptable
terms for a transaction," the company said in a statement on
Friday.
Smiths Medical, which contributed 35 percent of the
company's operating profit last year, supplies equipment to
hospitals and emergency services. Most of its products are
manufactured in the United States, Britain, Mexico and Italy.
At 1530 GMT, shares in Smiths were down 5.5 percent at 1,319
pence