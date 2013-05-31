Smiths Group confirms approach for medical unit

LONDON May 31 British engineering company Smiths Group said on Friday it had received an approach for its medical division, which sources have said could be worth more than 2 billion pounds ($3 billion).

The company confirmed in a statement that it was in early stage talks about a disposal following reports on Thursday that it had begun investigating a sale after an approach from U.S. healthcare group CareFusion.

Smiths Medical, which contributed 35 percent of the company's operating profit last year, supplies equipment to hospitals and emergency services. Most of its products are manufactured in the United States, Britain, Mexico and Italy.

Shares in the group were up 3 percent in early trading.