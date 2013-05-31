Smiths Group confirms approach for medical unit

LONDON May 31 British engineering company
Smiths Group said on Friday it had received an approach
for its medical division, which sources have said could be worth
more than 2 billion pounds ($3 billion).
The company confirmed in a statement that it was in early
stage talks about a disposal following reports on Thursday that
it had begun investigating a sale after an approach from U.S.
healthcare group CareFusion.
Smiths Medical, which contributed 35 percent of the
company's operating profit last year, supplies equipment to
hospitals and emergency services. Most of its products are
manufactured in the United States, Britain, Mexico and Italy.
Shares in the group were up 3 percent in early trading.