UPDATE 2-Security business to weigh on Smith & Wesson profit

Sept 7 Gun maker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp forecast second-quarter sales below market estimates and expects its security solutions business to hurt earnings, sending its shares down 5 percent in after-market trading.

Smith & Wesson, which posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly results on strong demand for its firearms and sporting rifles, bought Universal Safety Response in mid-2009 to diversify into the perimeter security market. But the company has since faced persistent sales declines in the segment.

The higher margin security solution business, which brought in about 8 percent of Smith & Wesson's total revenue in the second quarter, may pull down earnings in the first half by 5-7 cents a share, Chief Executive Mike Golden said.

The company has seen fewer takers for security devices and technologies that help protect the external perimeter of a property due to lower government and corporate spending.

"The environment for our security solutions division in first quarter continue to be impacted ...primarily in our government client base," Barry Willingham, president of the securities solution division, said on a call with analysts.

Smith & Wesson, which competes with Sturm Ruger & Co Inc , Glock Inc and Taurus, also sees second-quarter revenue of $93-$96 million, below analyst expectations.

Net income for the quarter fell to $791,000, or 1 cent a share, from $6.2 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 4.5 percent to $99.2 million. Firearm revenue jumped 18 percent to $91.7 million. Smith & Wesson brand handguns revenue raised 26.6 percent in the quarter.

Analysts expected the company to break even on revenue of $95.1 million.

Shares of the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company fell to $2.91 in extended trading on Wednesday, after closing at $3.06 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)