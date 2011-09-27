版本:
Smith & Wesson names new chief executive

(Follows alerts)

Sept 27 Gun maker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp named James Debney as its new chief executive replacing Michael Golden.

Debney, 44, was Smith & Wesson's vice president and the president of its firearm division.

Golden, who has been the company's chief executive for about seven years, has been appointed as co-vice chairman of the board.

Earlier this month, the company, which competes with Sturm Ruger & Co Inc , Glock Inc and Taurus, forecast a second-quarter sales below market estimates.

Shares of the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company closed at $2.72 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

