UPDATE 1-Smith & Wesson expands recall of rifles

BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma, Intelgenx sign ageement to develop and commercialize a dronabinol XL tablet
* Tetra Bio-Pharma and Intelgenx announce the signing of a term sheet for the development and commercialization of a dronabinol XL tablet
(Follows alerts)
* Co says expands recall of Thompson Center Venture rifles
* Says total cost of recall will be $2-$2.5 mln
* Expects to meet or exceed previously announced Q2 outlook
Nov 14 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp expanded a recall of its Thompson Center Venture rifles, but the gun maker said despite the recall costs it currently expects to meet or exceed its previous second-quarter guidance.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it will incur recall-related costs of $2-$2.5 million.
The company expanded the recall to include all Thompson Center Venture Rifles manufactured since the product's launch in mid-2009.
Last week, the company announced an initial recall of the rifles manufactured between Aug. 1 and Oct. 28 this year.
Smith & Wesson said though there have been no injuries, it is expanding the recall to inspect each firearm.
The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company, which competes with Sturm Ruger & Co Inc, Glock Inc and Taurus, said the recall expenses will be offset by lower operating costs and an increase in gross margins.
In September, Smith & Wesson said it expected second-quarter sales of $93-$96 million, below analysts' expectations of $96.1 million.
Shares of the company closed at $3.12 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Tetra Bio-Pharma and Intelgenx announce the signing of a term sheet for the development and commercialization of a dronabinol XL tablet
Feb 9 Coca-Cola Co forecast a drop in full-year adjusted profit, hurt by higher costs for refranchising its bottling operations in North America.
* Perpetual increases proved plus probable reserves value by 12 pct and announces partial repayment and extension of financing arrangement