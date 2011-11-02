New U.S. study says Chantix raises suicide risks

* Findings contradict FDA studies released last month
* Pfizer says new study is flawed
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Nov 2 Pfizer's (PFE.N) smoking
cessation drug, Chantix, carries too many risks and should only
be tried when other treatments fail, U.S. researchers said on
Wednesday.
Chantix was eight times more likely to be linked with a
reported case of suicidal behavior or depression than other
nicotine replacement products, such as the nicotine patch, they
said.
The findings, which Pfizer said were flawed, contradicted
two studies released last month by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration that showed Chantix (sold as Champix outside the
United States) did not increase the risk of being hospitalized
for psychiatric problems such as depression.
The agency at the time acknowledged those studies were
flawed because they were too small to identify rare events and
captured only cases severe enough to land people in the
hospital. [ID:nN1E79N10L]
"Our study contradicts the implications of a recent review
by the FDA showing no difference in psychiatric
hospitalizations between varenicline and nicotine replacement
patches," said Dr. Curt Furberg, professor of public health
sciences at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, co-author of
the study published online in the Public Library of Science
journal PLoS One.
"The FDA hospitalization studies were flawed because they
could not capture most of the serious psychiatric side effects,
including suicide, depression, aggression and assaults. These
can be catastrophic events but do not normally result in
hospitalization," Furberg said in a statement.
The FDA was not immediately available for comment.
CHANTIX VS ZYBAN
The new study relies on adverse events from the FDA's
Adverse Event Reporting System from 1998 through September
2010. It analyzed 3,249 reports of serious self-injury or
depression linked to Chantix (varenicline), GlaxoSmithKline's
(GSK.L) Zyban (bupropion) antidepressant approved for smoking
cessation, and nicotine replacement products.
It found that 2,925 cases, or 90 percent, of suicidal
behavior or depression reported to the FDA were related to
Chantix, even though the drug was only approved for four of the
nearly 13 years of data included in the study.
By comparison, there were 229 cases of suicidal behavior or
depression related to bupropion and 95 cases related to
nicotine replacement products.
"We found that Chantix is associated with more suicidal
behavior reports than any other smoking-cessation drug on the
U.S. market. The risks simply outweigh the benefits," Furberg
said.
Pfizer defended its drug, saying in a statement the
analysis relied on reports of serious events to the FDA. Those
reports come from a range of sources and often lack important
medical information, making them unsuitable for studies such as
this, the company said.
"These same authors persist in publishing analyses based on
a review of spontaneous reports," Pfizer said in a statement.
"It is important to remember that post-marketing reports do not
establish a cause and effect relationship between a medicine
and a reported adverse event."
Pfizer is conducting its own large-scale trial to look at
the risks of psychiatric events with Chantix, with results
expected in 2017.
Previous studies by Furberg and colleagues had shown
Chantix increased the risk of heart problems, unprovoked
aggression and sudden blackouts.
"There were reports of people driving cars and blacking
out," said Furberg. He and fellow researchers were so concerned
about that side effect that they took their findings to the
Federal Aviation Administration, which banned pilots from using
Chantix in 2008.
Tobacco use also has serious risks. It is responsible for
one in five deaths in the United States each year and adds $193
billion to healthcare costs.
Quitting is exceedingly difficult.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services,
36 percent of the nation's smokers try to quit each year, but
only 3 percent succeed in quitting for six months or more.
Furberg said patients and regulators needed to balance the
risks of smoking with the benefits of quitting.
But with Chantix, the benefit is slight, Furberg said.
A year after people start taking the drug, only 10 percent
of people are off cigarettes, he said.
Chantix carries strong warnings about side effects on its
label, but Furberg and colleagues want the FDA to further
restrict its use by making it a second-choice drug when other
treatments have failed.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Peter Cooney)