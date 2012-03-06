50 years since UK warning, smoking still big killer

* Five decades after warning, 6 million Britons dead
* Royal College of Physicians linked smoking to lung cancer
* Doctors call on governments to help more people quit
* WHO sees smoking killing 8 million a year by 2030
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, March 6 Fifty years after top
doctors issued their first stark warning about the dangers of
cigarettes, more than 20 percent of Britons still smoke - and
unless they quit, half of them will die from the habit, health
experts on Tuesday.
Smoking has killed more than six million people in Britain
since 1962, when the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) published
a landmark report about the health risks of tobacco.
In a new report to mark the anniversary, the RCP said
smoking rates have fallen substantially in Britain the past 50
years, and at least 360,000 deaths from smoking have been
prevented as people have accepted health advice and quit.
Yet smoking is still the biggest avoidable killer in the UK,
said the head of the RCP's tobacco advisory group John Britton,
and some 10 million people are still addicted.
"Smokers smoke because of an addiction to nicotine that is
usually established before adulthood. There is so much more that
can and should be done to prevent the death, disease and human
misery that smoking causes," he said in a statement.
Unless they quit, half of all smokers will die from their
habit, which the RCP said equates to a loss of one hundred
million years of life in Britain.
The World Health Organization (WHO) describes smoking as
"one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever
faced". It causes lung cancer, which is often fatal, and other
chronic respiratory diseases and is also a major risk factor for
cardiovascular diseases, the world's number one killers.
The United Nations health body predicts that smoking could
be killing 8 million people every year by 2030 if governments
don't take more action to help people quit.
The RCP's 1962 report on "smoking and health" was the first
time senior doctors in Britain had drawn a causal link between
smoking and lung cancer, as well as a host of other illnesses.
Its conclusion said "cigarette smoking is a cause of lung
cancer and bronchitis, and probably contributes to the
development of coronary heart disease and various other less
common diseases" and "the number of deaths caused by diseases
associated with smoking is large".
Two years later in the United States, the Surgeon General's
office issued its 1964 report also warning for the first time
that "cigarette smoking is causally related to lung cancer" and
that "the risk of developing lung cancer increases with duration
of smoking and the number of cigarettes smoked per day".
In Britain, there have been several policy changes aimed at
reducing the burden of tobacco-related death and disease,
including a ban on smoking in public places, a ban on tobacco
advertising and sponsorship, cigarette price rises, a growth of
smoking cessation services and restrictions on the sale of
cigarettes to children.
The RCP said while these changes have made a difference,
there was much more to be done.
Britton called for higher tobacco taxes, noting that
although cigarettes are heavily taxed, they are still 50 percent
more affordable now in Britain than they were in 1965.
He said the government should also extend smoke-free
policies to parks and other public areas, and provide legal
protection for children against smoke in cars and houses. He
also called for plain cigarette packaging to remove branding.
Australia is seeking to become the first nation to introduce
plain packaging on tobacco products by the end of 2012. The
packs will show graphic health warnings and banish attractive
colours and logos, which particularly attract young people.
Three of the world's four largest tobacco firms, Philip
Morris International, British American Tobacco
and Imperial Tobacco are fighting that move in
Australia's High Court..