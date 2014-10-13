版本:
Singapore's SMRT says won't bid for London taxi firm Addison Lee

SINGAPORE Oct 13 Singapore public transport operator SMRT Corp Ltd said on Monday that it has decided not to make a bid for London-based taxi firm Addison Lee.

Sky News reported on Saturday that SMRT was in the early stages of considering an 800 million pound ($1.3 billion) offer for the firm, which is currently majority-owned by private equity firm Carlyle Group.

"Having considered the matter, the company has decided not to make a bid at this stage to acquire Addison Lee," SMRT said in a statement to the Singapore stock exchange.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
