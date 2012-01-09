UPDATE 1-SMSC forecasts Q4 loss, shares down

* Q3 adj EPS $0.21 vs est $0.34
* Q3 rev $106.2 mln vs est $107.5 mln
* Sees Q4 adj loss/shr $0.13-$0.21, rev $89mln-$93 mln
Jan 9 Chipmaker Standard Microsystems Corp
posted third quarter below analysts' expectation on
lower demand, and forecast a fourth-quarter adjusted loss.
Shares of the company fell 9 percent in extended trade,
after closing at $24.98 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
Standard Microsystems expects a fourth-quarter adjusted loss
of 13 cents to 21 cents per share on revenue of $89 million to
$93 million.
The company said its sales outlook reflects "a steeper than
historical seasonal decline due to the combination of a
continued weak demand environment and lower post-holiday
consumer product sales."
Analysts were expecting earnings of 30 cents per share on
revenue of $104.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter net loss narrowed to $3.3 million, or 15 cents
per share, from $4.6 million, or 20 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter fell by a percent to $106.2 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 34 cents per share on revenue
of $107.5 million.