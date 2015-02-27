版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五 20:10 BJT

MOVES-Hiromitsu Tanaka named CEO of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Ireland

Feb 27 SuMi Trust Global Asset Services, owned by Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, appointed Hiromitsu Tanaka as chief executive of its Ireland unit.

Tanaka succeeds Karl McEneff, who will take up the role of chairman and non-executive director of SuMi Trust Ireland from March 1.

Tanaka was previously the chief executive of Japan Information System Ltd, an affiliate of SuMi Trust.

He has also served as the chief executive of the custody business of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (USA) Ltd. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐