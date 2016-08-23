J.M. Smucker, biggest U.S. roaster, sees ample Brazil coffee supply

NEW YORK Aug 23 There is "a lot of coffee" on
farmers' fields in top-grower Brazil, and J.M. Smucker Co, the
biggest U.S. coffee roaster, is comfortable with cuts to retail
prices it made earlier in the year, an executive told investors
on Tuesday.
"We felt very comfortable with pricing changes that we made
given the coverage that we had," Steven Oakland, vice chair and
president for coffee and foodservice, said on the company's
first quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call, adding that if the
company had to change retail prices it would not be until "much
later in the year."
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)